There's always a moment when X Factor hopefuls start making their way to the judges' desk that you wonder 'what's going to happen?' Are they going to drag a judge up to dance? Glide their way across the desk? Well in Jenesa Gill's case, it was to smooch Simon Cowell.

Yep, mid-way through her performance of Shakira's Hips Don't Lie, Jenesa makes her way off of the stage to plant a smacker on the boss' lips.