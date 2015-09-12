Simon Cowell gets smooched by an X Factor hopeful
Jenesa Gill can't be accused of not giving her all to her X Factor audition as she kisses the boss mid-performance
There's always a moment when X Factor hopefuls start making their way to the judges' desk that you wonder 'what's going to happen?' Are they going to drag a judge up to dance? Glide their way across the desk? Well in Jenesa Gill's case, it was to smooch Simon Cowell.
Yep, mid-way through her performance of Shakira's Hips Don't Lie, Jenesa makes her way off of the stage to plant a smacker on the boss' lips.
Well, the 35-year-old singer from Manchester (originally from the Philippines) is quick to admit she likes Mr Cowell. It's his honesty that she loves, apparently.
Whether she'll like his honesty at the end of the performance remains to be seen.
The X Factor continues tonight at 8:00pm on ITV