Simon Cowell "couldn't be happier" Mason Noise is back on X Factor
X Factor boss says he hopes the public get behind Nick Grimshaw's controversial act Mason Noise
X Factor boss Simon Cowell says he's pleased to see Mason Noise on this year's live shows despite his diva strop during the Six Chair Challenge.
Mason Noise was told to get off the stage by the boss during Six Chairs after complaining about not getting enough screen time on the show. But after singer Tom Bleasby decided to quit the competition, Boys category mentor Nick Grimshaw threw Mason a lifeline, adding him to this year's live shows.
And after Mason performed on this year's debut live show - fittingly singing Justin Bieber's track Sorry - Cowell admitted he was pleased to see the controversial singer back.
"Mason, shall we start all over again?" Cowell teased. "I could not be happier to see you back on this show. "You came back as a man... I got a bit frustated. I wanted you to have this opportunity."
And Cowell is hoping all is forgiven with the voting public.
"You're really talented, really current, I hope the public get behind you."
"I think you are potentially a superstar my friend," fellow judge Cheryl Fernandez-Versini added.
Mason's mentor is pretty chuffed to have the singer on board, adding: "It's been a total joy working with you. It's been a pleasure. I really like you."
The X Factor results show is from 8:00pm Sunday on ITV