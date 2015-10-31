And after Mason performed on this year's debut live show - fittingly singing Justin Bieber's track Sorry - Cowell admitted he was pleased to see the controversial singer back.

"Mason, shall we start all over again?" Cowell teased. "I could not be happier to see you back on this show. "You came back as a man... I got a bit frustated. I wanted you to have this opportunity."

And Cowell is hoping all is forgiven with the voting public.

"You're really talented, really current, I hope the public get behind you."

"I think you are potentially a superstar my friend," fellow judge Cheryl Fernandez-Versini added.

Mason's mentor is pretty chuffed to have the singer on board, adding: "It's been a total joy working with you. It's been a pleasure. I really like you."

The X Factor results show is from 8:00pm Sunday on ITV