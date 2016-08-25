He was speaking at a session called What Men Want hosted by The Great British Bake Off Presenter Sue Perkins. She followed his remarks up by asking Yates if he didn’t like “shiny floor shows” and he added: “No, I have fronted a couple, but I don’t think it speaks to me”.

Yates was the host of the first two series The Voice UK with Holly Willoughby before the pair were replaced by Emma Willis and Marvin Humes in 2013.

He also co-presented primetime BBC1 gameshow Prized Apart with Emma Willis but it was axed after one series.

Yates played Leo Jones, the younger brother of Martha Jones in Doctor Who.

He is also the presenter of Reggie Yates' Extreme Russia, Extreme South Africa and Extreme UK for the BBC.