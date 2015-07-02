Sheep wees on BBC news reporter
BBC Northern Ireland correspondent Conor Macauley got more than he bargained for when he took Button the sheep for a walk as part of a news bulletin
Animals and television – it's a combination that has provided us with some of the greatest bloopers in television history (see: Blue Peter and elephants for details).
The latest involves BBC Northern Ireland's Agriculture and Environment Correspondent Conor Macauley and a three-month-old lamb named Button.
Button was part of a segment on Newsline after she was abandoned by her mother and got her caretaker Lyndon Hull, a farmer from Moira in County Down, into all sorts of trouble with the Department of Agriculture.
But while there was a serious story behind her appearance on the telly, Button remained oblivious as she chose her big moment on screen to urinate on her new acquaintance Macauley, much to the amusement of the BBC crew who can be heard howling with laughter in the background:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Jwcg6ln8Gw