Button was part of a segment on Newsline after she was abandoned by her mother and got her caretaker Lyndon Hull, a farmer from Moira in County Down, into all sorts of trouble with the Department of Agriculture.

But while there was a serious story behind her appearance on the telly, Button remained oblivious as she chose her big moment on screen to urinate on her new acquaintance Macauley, much to the amusement of the BBC crew who can be heard howling with laughter in the background:

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Jwcg6ln8Gw

More like this

You might also like...