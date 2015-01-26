Shaun the Sheep and his creator Nick Park in the new Radio Times
Colin Firth, Mike Tindall, Claudia Winkleman and Wolf Hall's Claire Foy also appear in the latest jam packed issue of Britain's best TV magazine
Another Tuesday, another jam-packed edition of Radio Times magazine. Here's what's inside this week...
-Shaun the sheep creator Nick Park talks to Eddie Mair about the experience of making the movie...
Plus, you can watch the cover come to life with an exclusive original animation made by Aardman just for Radio Times!
And there's more...
-Colin Firth on his role as Harry Hart in new film Kingsman: The Secret Service
More like this
-Claire Foy, who plays Anne Boleyn in Wolf Hall, reveals what it's like breathing new life into the greatest ruler England never had
-Wildlife presenter Liz Bonnin discovers what animals can teach us about peace, love— and sex!
-Mike Tindall won the rugby world cup, married into royalty- so why is he now jumping on reality TV?
-Rory Bremner on why the nation needs politicians to laugh at
-Tony Hall, BBC director-general, talks Top Gear, the price of football and why the pips are squeaking
-Claudia Winkleman on the Great British Sewing Bee, and why men are welcome too!
-Documentary-maker Michael Cockerell reveals life behind the pomp and facade of the House of Commons
The new issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale from Tuesday 27th January