Seth MacFarlane sings Cyndi Lauper classics as Peter and Stewie Griffin
The Family Guy creator lent his cartoon vocal chords to Cyndi Lauper's tunes on last night's Graham Norton Show
When you invite Seth MacFarlane onto your chat show, you don't just get Seth MacFarlane. If you're lucky you also get one or two of the countless iconic animated characters, from potty-mouthed film star Ted to Family Guy's Glenn Quagmire, the 41-year-old comedy star voices.
And in last night's Graham Norton Show, this was clearly Norton's aim. MacFarlane was on the chat show sofa to promote his latest film Ted 2 alongside co-star Mark Wahlberg - and Norton didn't wait long to suggest the star take part in a little 'Cyndi-oke' (that's karaoke with Cyndi Lauper songs.)
MacFarlane might not have been that keen initially, which could have had something to do with the fact Lauper herself was sat next to him, but that didn't faze Norton, who heroically pushed on to provide viewers and the studio audience with what they wanted to see.
After a little cajoling, MacFarlane took the mic to sing Time After Time and True Colours as Family Guy's Stewie and Peter Griffin. The result is brilliant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRLoCREZQSc
This wasn't even the only time Norton persuaded MacFarlane to break into song during last night's show. The 52-year-old presenting pro also prompted the Family Guy star and Mark Walberg to perform The Thunder Buddy Song from Ted.
[Warning: this is definitely NSFW]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HeLLiJ5CAE
Ted 2 is in UK cinemas 10th July