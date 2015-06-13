MacFarlane might not have been that keen initially, which could have had something to do with the fact Lauper herself was sat next to him, but that didn't faze Norton, who heroically pushed on to provide viewers and the studio audience with what they wanted to see.

After a little cajoling, MacFarlane took the mic to sing Time After Time and True Colours as Family Guy's Stewie and Peter Griffin. The result is brilliant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRLoCREZQSc

This wasn't even the only time Norton persuaded MacFarlane to break into song during last night's show. The 52-year-old presenting pro also prompted the Family Guy star and Mark Walberg to perform The Thunder Buddy Song from Ted.

[Warning: this is definitely NSFW]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4HeLLiJ5CAE

Ted 2 is in UK cinemas 10th July