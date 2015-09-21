Send us your questions for Paul Hollywood!
The Great British Bake Off judge will be talking all things baking at Radio Times Festival on Saturday 26th September
Is your sourdough lacking in bite? Are your pies sadly soggy-bottomed? Or would you just like to know if Paul Hollywood really does call Mary Berry "Bezza"?
Well, you can ask the man himself at the Radio Times Festival. This weekend Paul Hollywood will appear at the four-day event at The Green at Hampton Court Palace to discuss everything from choux to shortcrust, and answer reader questions.
Simply email yours to hello@radiotimes.com or tweet @RadioTimes with the hashtag #RTFestival, and we'll put the best to the Great British Bake off judge on the day.
Or course, you could always come along and ask him yourself.
Paul Hollywood will be joined by David Attenborough, Peter Capaldi, Andrew Marr, Mary Portas, Bruce Forsyth, Jon Snow and dozens of other TV favourites at the Radio Times Festival.