In this weekend's tasks, the celebrities will take on crumpets in the Signature and try not to panic over perfect piping in the Technical, before recreating their own celebrity hero in pastry for the Showstopper.

But who is Self Esteem and why is she taking part in this year's show? Read on to learn more about her.

Who is Self Esteem?

Self Esteem AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor. Channel 4 / Love Productions / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 38

Job: Singer

Instagram: @selfesteemselfesteem

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, more professionally known as Self Esteem, is a singer and actress, who rose to fame following her BBC Music Introducing Artist of the Year win in 2021.

Her album Prioritise Pleasure was nominated for the Mercury Prize in 2022, with a number of publications ranking it as the best album of 2021.

Alongside her music career, Taylor has also dabbled in the world of theatre, starring as Sally Bowles in Cabaret on the West End.

She has also appeared on a number of TV shows and films, including I Hate Suzie, Smothered and Layla.

What has Self Esteem said about taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025. Channel 4 / Love Productions / Mark Bourdillon

The singer is keen to generate more funds for cancer research, with her telling Channel 4: "Cancer is something that will affect almost one in two of us.

"Research is desperately needed. Fundraising is going to save so many lives. Cancer devastates so many families.

"My dad had prostate cancer. He survived, and went through the treatment really well, actually. The NHS were incredible.

"I'm so lucky that science has evolved the way it has, that my dad could get actual cancer and then easily and quickly not have it anymore. The more chance of that being the case for people, the better."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Sunday 6th April at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

