The prank – which was caught on hidden cameras – was to promote tonight's launch of The Librarians on Syfy, a spin-off of the TV films of the same name. It follows an ancient organisation hidden beneath the New York Metropolitan Public Library who protect an unknowing world from the secret magical reality all around.

But before we see the experts get to it, here's the moment the trainees were tricked, throwing that 'silence in libraries' rule right out of the window...

See The Librarians tonight at 8:00pm on Syfy

More like this

Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/v/g3eQGN8EicI&hl=en&fs=1