As with the original series (which was hosted by Davina McCall), the new Streetmate will see the Scarlett roam the streets of the UK with an unlucky singleton in tow, hoping to find The One of the pavements and sideroads of Great Britain.

The series briefly returned for a revival during Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer campaign last October, prompting some fans to hope for a full return – and now their wishes have been granted.

"I can't believe Channel 4 have asked me to present this iconic dating show,” Moffatt said in an official release.

“I remember watching Davina on Streetmate when I was younger and thinking females can present entertainment shows too, I want to do that when I'm older. It's such a fun show and it's two of my favourite things to do, chat to randomers and a love story.”

Channel 4 head of formats Dom Bird added: "As one of the stand-out stars of Gogglebox, our audience has grown to love Scarlett over the last few years.

“She has already been a superb addition to the new series of E4's Virtually Famous and we are delighted to be keeping her in the Channel 4 family with both the Alan Carr entertainment pilot and an exciting new series of Streetmate."