Scared of the Dark is a five-part series that will plunge eight famous faces into darkness whilst putting them through gruelling challenges for the chance to win treats – or lose the few privileges they have.

A brand new reality show lands on Channel 4 this weekend – but instead of embracing the limelight, its celebrity cast will be giving up light altogether.

From boxer Nicola Adams and Love Island's Chloe Burrows, to The Wanted's Max George and blind comedian Chris McCausland, these stars will be spending 180 hours in the dark under the watchful eye of psychologist Dr T and host Danny Dyer.

Here's everything you need to know about the Scared of the Dark cast ahead of its weekend start date.

Nicola Adams

Age: 40

Job: Former professional boxer

Nicola Adams is a former professional boxer who has represented Great Britain at the Olympics and won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 games. She retired in 2019 with an undefeated record.

Since leaving boxing, Adams has appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C, Steph's Packed Lunch, and Celebrity Gogglebox.

On why she signed up for Scared of the Dark, Adams said: "I think because it's so different, and I was intrigued by the concept of living in the dark for eight days and what that might entail and what it would be like not being able to use my sight."

Chloe Burrows

Age: 27

Job: Love Island star

Chloe Burrows is a reality star who rose to fame after competing on Love Island's seventh season. She came in second place alongside her then-boyfriend Toby Aromolaran.

Since leaving the villa in 2021, Burrows has appeared on Catchpoint, Trainspotting with Francis Bourgeois, and continues to post to her YouTube channel.

Burrows signed up to Scared of the Dark to tackle her phobia, saying: "I have the biggest fear of the dark probably known to man. I sleep with the main lights on. Even last night in the hotel, the TV kept going on standby and I kept waking up and I was like, 'No!' I feel like I wanted to challenge myself and then see if I can actually do it. And I feel like eight days, it'll be fun, I don't think it'll be traumatising."

Chris Eubank

Age: 56

Job: Former professional boxer

Chris Eubank is a former professional boxer who reigned as world champion for five years during his career. He retired in 1998 and has since appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Gogglebox, Piers Morgan's Life Stories, and When Louis Met... Chris Eubank.

On why he signed up for the show, Eubank said that he does whatever he's asked, "so long as it actually keeps [him] in the standard to which [he's] accustomed, which is dignified". As for whether he's scared of the dark, he said: "No. When I was a child I talked and thought and reasoned like a child. Now I'm a man. No, I am the light now. The dark is going to meet the light."

Paul Gascoigne

Age: 55

Job: Former professional footballer

Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne is a former professional footballer who played for England from 1988 until 1998, as well as Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Middlesbrough.

He left football in 2005 after a brief stint as the manager of Kettering Town and has since published three autobiographies, which detail his struggles with mental health issues, alcoholism and drugs.

On why he signed up to Scared of the Dark, Gascoigne said: "I don't know why. It's too late to go home! No, I see all the other reality shows, and I watch some of them, some of them I don't like watching because there's some people that are on there that are not even famous.

"They're on there because of their mam or dad or whatever. But then this comes along, and I thought, 'Oh, I'll get this challenge in.'"

Max George

Age: 34

Job: Singer

Max George is best known as a member of the boyband The Wanted, which made it into the charts with songs like All Time Low, Heart Vacancy, and Lose My Mind.

Outside of singing, he has acted in Glee and appeared on Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, Strictly Come Dancing, and Pointless Celebrities.

Max George said that he signed up as he'd "never done anything like" Scared of the Dark. "I think it might be nice just talking to people in the dark. I think that might be really chilled and campfire vibes, but without the fire and I like the thought of that."

Chris McCausland

Age: 45

Job: Comedian

Chris McCausland is a comedian and actor who has appeared on Would I Lie To You?, Have I Got News for You, and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He is blind due to retinitis pigmentos and has taken on acting roles in Moving On and CBeebies show Me Too.

On why he signed up for the show, McCausland said: "It sounds interesting. I think in a way, I am, I suppose, maybe the control group in this experiment, but still susceptible to a lot of the same issues as everybody else socially in terms of deprivation. I'm blind but I don't see black.

"I still see light and space, I still have an awareness of the space around me, not in terms of objects and things, but in terms of the room and whether there might be something in front of me."

Scarlett Moffatt

Age: 32

Job: TV personality

Scarlett Moffatt is a TV personality and presenter who has appeared on Gogglebox, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

She rose to fame after appearing on Gogglebox with her family and went on to appear on The Chase Celebrity Special, CelebAbility, Celebrity Catchphrase, Pilgrimage: Road to Scottish Islands, and Scarlett's Driving School.

On why she signed up for the show, Moffatt said: "To be honest, all of my career in this mad industry has been made up of fun and quirky opportunities. Whether it's going to Namibia, or doing I'm a Celeb, or watching the TV with my family, it's all been a little bit outside the box. So I think, whenever I get given an opportunity I just grab it with both hands, because I think, 'Who else is ever going to get to do this?'"

Donna Preston

Age: 36

Job: Actress and comedian

Donna Preston is an actress and comedian who has appeared on Apocalypse Wow, Hey Tracey!, and The Sandman, in which she plays Despair. She has also acted in Grimsby, The Hitman's Bodyguard, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Inside No. 9, and Hard Cell.

On why she signed up for the show, she said: "I just like a challenge, I think. I'm a big believer in taking chances. And if opportunity arises like this, I just think, 'Yeah, f**k it!'"

Scared of the Dark premieres on Channel 4 on Sunday 16th April at 9pm. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

