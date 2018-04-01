It was a huge moment, both for Dec and fans of the duo, who are not accustomed to seeing the star presenting on his own. Many viewers took to Twitter to rally around the presenter, praising him for his efforts - and quite a few reported shedding tears.

"My husband didn't cry at the birth of either of our children," user @JainBlack wrote, "but he just teared up when Dec came down the stairs on his own."

Check out some of the best responses below.

The presenter did an admirable job on his own, despite, as he joked at the beginning of the show, having to do twice as much work as usual.

Stephen Mulhern and guest announcer Stephen Merchant were on hand to ensure Dec didn't have to shoulder too much weight on his own, and the latter managed to land a couple of lighthearted references to Dec's unfamiliar position.

"That other bloke was good. You should do more stuff with him,” the Office creator said after seeing Ant in pre-recorded segment Saturday Knight Takeaway.

Dec took to Twitter after the show to thank everyone for their "lovely messages", adding that they were "VERY much appreciated".

The Saturday Night Takeaway series finale airs next Saturday on ITV