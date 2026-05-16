Saturday Night Live UK may have just drawn to a close, but there are plenty more sketches on the way later this year!

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Before the series came to an end, Sky announced that the late night comedy sketch show had been renewed for a second outing, much to the delight of fans and surprise to those who doubted the show.

Phil Edgar-Jones, executive director of unscripted originals at Sky, added: "It's fair to say people doubted SNL would work in the UK, but thanks to Lorne Michaels, his longtime Saturday Night Live producing team and UTAS UK, alongside our brilliant cast and writers, SNL UK is Sky's most talked about show of the year.

"It's now firmly part of the cultural conversation and we’re thrilled the show will be returning in the autumn, bringing laughter and mischief to our audiences, live from London on a Saturday night!"

So, when is Saturday Night Live UK season 2 returning? Scroll on to find out more!

Will there be a Saturday Night Live UK season 2?

Aimee Lou Wood and Hammed Animashaun. Sky UK

There sure will! Earlier this month, Sky confirmed that SNL UK would be back for an extended second season, promising 12 episodes (double that of season 1).

Speaking about the renewal news, SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels said: "I'm incredibly proud of our team and the show. It keeps getting better every week. I'm grateful to Dana Strong and Sky for believing in and supporting SNL UK. I'm excited for the season ahead."

When will Saturday Night Live UK season 2 be released?

An exact release date hasn't yet been announced, but Sky has confirmed the series will return in September.

Given the show airs on a Saturday, it'll be one of the four!

The 12 episodes will air between autumn 2026 and early 2027, so there will be some weeks without a new episode as the cast and crew take a break from the schedule, much like on the US version.

Who will star in Saturday Night Live UK season 2?

Celeste Dring, Hammed Animashaun, Larry Dean, George Fouracres, Jack Shep, Ayoade Bamgboye, Al Nash, Paddy Young, Ania Magliano, Annabel Marlow and Emma Sidi. Sky

While Sky hasn't confirmed the celebrity guests who will host each night, it is expected that the comedians who featured in season 1 will return for the second outing of SNL UK.

With that in mind, the comics expected to return are as follows:

Celeste Dring

Hammed Animashaun

Larry Dean

George Fouracres

Jack Shep

Ayoade Bamgboye

Al Nash

Paddy Young

Ania Magliano

Annabel Marlow

Emma Sidi

We'll be sure to keep this page updated once we know more!

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