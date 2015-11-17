The show is expected to use former spooks to test untrained hopefuls, in the same way as the SAS documentary series challenged people to make it through the elite regiment's brutal selection process.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYspkexonzM

Channel 4 also confirmed that SAS: Who Dares Wins will return for a second series.

More like this

It will see the same ex-special forces team put a new group of civilians through the jungle phase of SAS selection – a key stage of the regiment’s entry tests that ups the pressure on recruits after the Wales-based tasks seen in the first series.

Colin Barr, Creative Director of Minnow, the independent company which is making both shows, said: “Working with Chief Instructor Ant and the Special Forces team on the first series of SAS: Who Dares Wins left us as thrilled and exhilarated as the audience. The intelligence world offers the same combination of surprising revelations and psychological complexity and feels like a chance to tell one of the greatest stories of our time from a new angle.”

C4 commissioning editor John Hay added, “The turn to the intelligence world feels timely and important and there’s no better team to tackle it than Minnow.

Advertisement

"They proved with SAS: Who Dares Wins that they can redefine this territory, in a beautifully-made series that revealed the emotional and psychological complexities behind the action man stereotype. I’m delighted that we can take that series up a level with the jungle phase, as well as moving onto new ground.”