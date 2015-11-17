SAS: Who Dares Wins team to take on spies in new Channel 4 series
Soldier, Spy will test what qualities are needed to join the Secret Intelligence Service
The team behind the hit Channel 4 series SAS: Who Dares Wins are turning their attention to the world of espionage.
New series Soldier, Spy will aim to “reveal the qualities needed to make it in the secret world”, and be will made by the same producers who created Channel 4's series about special forces recruitment.
The show is expected to use former spooks to test untrained hopefuls, in the same way as the SAS documentary series challenged people to make it through the elite regiment's brutal selection process.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYspkexonzM
Channel 4 also confirmed that SAS: Who Dares Wins will return for a second series.
More like this
It will see the same ex-special forces team put a new group of civilians through the jungle phase of SAS selection – a key stage of the regiment’s entry tests that ups the pressure on recruits after the Wales-based tasks seen in the first series.
Colin Barr, Creative Director of Minnow, the independent company which is making both shows, said: “Working with Chief Instructor Ant and the Special Forces team on the first series of SAS: Who Dares Wins left us as thrilled and exhilarated as the audience. The intelligence world offers the same combination of surprising revelations and psychological complexity and feels like a chance to tell one of the greatest stories of our time from a new angle.”
C4 commissioning editor John Hay added, “The turn to the intelligence world feels timely and important and there’s no better team to tackle it than Minnow.
"They proved with SAS: Who Dares Wins that they can redefine this territory, in a beautifully-made series that revealed the emotional and psychological complexities behind the action man stereotype. I’m delighted that we can take that series up a level with the jungle phase, as well as moving onto new ground.”