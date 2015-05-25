Sarah and Alyson played best friends Buffy Summers and Willow Rosenberg in the TV series, which was created by Joss Whedon and ran from 1997 to 2003.

Now that their time is no longer consumed by slaying vampires, it looks like the duo have turned to craftwork. In fact, it turns out Hannigan is such a dab hand that Gellar now refers to her as the “craft master”.

Hannigan, also well-known for her time on long-running comedy How I Met Your Mother, is married to Buffy co-star Alexis Denisof who, while not pictured, also got a special mention from their pal for his party-throwing credentials.

More like this

Gellar, herself married to actor Freddie Prinze Jr., had taken to Instagram just last week to mark twelve years since Buffy went off the air...

Advertisement

He postage this nostalgic montage of pictures