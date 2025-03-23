In their challenges, the celebrities must take cupcakes to a new level, try not to get into a flap with a classic and, finally, recreate their most memorable romantic date in biscuit form.

For one celebrity, Sarah Beeny, "slapdash" is the only way she'd describe her cooking style. But could this prove an issue in the Bake Off tent?

While we wait to find out, read on for everything you need to know about Sarah Beeny as she takes part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

Who is Sarah Beeny?

Sarah Beeny. Channel 4 / Love Production / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 53

Job: Broadcaster

Instagram: @sarah.beeny

Sarah Beeny is a broadcaster who is best known for presenting a number of property shows, including Property Ladder, Property Snakes and Ladders and Sarah Beeny's New Life in the Country, which she still currently hosts.

Alongside her broadcasting work, Beeny is also a high-profile campaigner for buildings that are at risk. She also launched her own podcast in 2018 called Round the Houses with Sarah Beeny, which features "fabulous and fascinating personalities" who give Beeny unprecedented access to the inside of their homes, and their lives.

What has Sarah Beeny said about taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

Amelia Dimoldenberg, Roman Kemp, Maxine Peake and Sarah Beeny. Channel 4 / Love Production / Mark Bourdillon

While Sarah does like food, she wouldn't describe herself to be a "foodie".

"I like everything that goes around food," she said. "I like sitting with friends, and I like chatting and drinking wine, but I don’t really care what it is that’s on the plate."

Bake Off is one show that Sarah likes, despite her not watching much television.

She told Channel 4: "I really like Bake Off. I don’t watch much telly, to be honest. In fact, I’d go so far as to say I don’t really know how to turn it on. I’m not very good at sitting still long enough to watch telly."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer continues on Sunday 23rd March at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.