Sara Cox to present new ITV weekend show following Zoe Ball departure
The Radio 2 Drivetime presenter will also be appearing every Saturday and Sunday morning on ITV
Sara Cox will present a new weekend show on ITV, taking over the slot Zoe Ball vacated to host the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show.
The Sara Cox Show will air on Saturday and Sunday mornings, featuring a mixture of entertainment, music, and celebrity guests discussing the best in theatre, film, podcasts and TV.
Ball left the ITV show after being named the new BBC Radio 2 breakfast presenter in October last year, taking over from Chris Evans.
Cox meanwhile was named the new host of Drivetime after Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley left the show. Cox will also fill in for Ball on the breakfast show when she is away.
"I can’t wait to keep people company on a weekend morning as they mooch about in their 'jamas, making crumpets and sorting the kids out," Cox said of her new ITV show.
"Whether it’s people feeling delicate after a big night out or parents getting ready for an activity filled weekend, I’ll bring them funny, relaxed chat with their favourite stars and no doubt there’ll be some daft capers along the way."
Ball has said that she and Cox are still friends following the Radio 2 reshuffle.
“We spoke a lot during the whole process,” Ball told Radio Times. “We’re old buddies and we’ve always been really supportive of each other. Sometimes she gets jobs I’ve wanted. We always talk. It worked out.”
The Sara Cox show will debut on ITV later this year