Ball left the ITV show after being named the new BBC Radio 2 breakfast presenter in October last year, taking over from Chris Evans.

Cox meanwhile was named the new host of Drivetime after Simon Mayo and Jo Whiley left the show. Cox will also fill in for Ball on the breakfast show when she is away.

Sara Cox and Zoe Ball pictured together in 1998 (Getty)

"I can’t wait to keep people company on a weekend morning as they mooch about in their 'jamas, making crumpets and sorting the kids out," Cox said of her new ITV show.

"Whether it’s people feeling delicate after a big night out or parents getting ready for an activity filled weekend, I’ll bring them funny, relaxed chat with their favourite stars and no doubt there’ll be some daft capers along the way."

Ball has said that she and Cox are still friends following the Radio 2 reshuffle.

“We spoke a lot during the whole process,” Ball told Radio Times. “We’re old buddies and we’ve always been really supportive of each other. Sometimes she gets jobs I’ve wanted. We always talk. It worked out.”

The Sara Cox show will debut on ITV later this year