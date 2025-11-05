When my four children were growing up, they were always allowed to stay up late on Children in Need night. Having spent the day fundraising at school, they would gather excitedly in front of the television to watch Terry Wogan, Pudsey and the gang reveal the total raised as the evening went on, each announcement greeted with a delighted squeal. Although they've all moved out now, the tradition continues in their homes with their children.

It goes without saying that Children in Need is a wonderful and important charity, and one that is always strongly supported by everyone at Radio 2. This year is no exception, as Sara Cox becomes the latest presenter to take on a gruelling challenge.

We sent Clive Myrie to talk to his fellow Boltonian about how she plans to walk 135 miles over five days with a dodgy knee. They were joined by Vernon Kay and Paddy McGuinness (both of whom are also from Bolton), who reflected on how their own previous challenges had deeply affected them. Pick up this week's issue to discover more.

Also in this issue, don't miss our cracking interview with Anita Dobson. If you thought she was just another soap star, think again. And discover the background to Trespasses, a tense new drama set during the Troubles in Northern Ireland when falling in love with the wrong person risked more than a broken heart.

Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton discuss their new film Train Dreams.

Meet the stars of Kingdom, a major new wildlife documentary series.

The Armed Forces are celebrating a landmark for equality and inclusion.

