The musician and Tik Tok star, who represented the UK at this year's Eurovision Song Contest , will be joined by some of music’s biggest stars to put on an out of this world New Year's Eve extravaganza.

Following his Eurovision success, Sam Ryder is heading back onto our screens for a special show to wrap up 2022 and welcome in the New Year.

Ryder announced the news during an interview on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday 22nd November.

He said: "I can’t think of a better way to round off 2022 than singing some of my favourite songs with some very special guests. It’s been such an incredible 12 months full of fabulous blessings thanks to fabulous people, and I’m so excited to bring in 2023 with you! As always, thank you for the opportunity!"

Read on for everything you need to know, including how to get tickets to be in the audience for Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve.

Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve start time

Sam Ryder's All Star New Year's Eve will take place on Sunday 31st December on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

An exact start time hasn't been confirmed just yet, but the two-part show (each consisting of 30 minutes) will see Sam joined by some of music’s biggest stars to put on an out of this world New Year's Eve extravaganza as the nation builds up to the midnight moment.

A statement from the BBC read: "Performing hits which span the decades, Sam and his all-star guests will party into 2023. After heading live to the banks of the River Thames as London is lit up with the first full fireworks display since 2019, the celebrations will continue after midnight with Sam’s take on classic tunes and a number of special duets, guaranteed to keep the nation singing and dancing until the small hours."

Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve

Guests joining Sam will be announced in due-course and we'll keep you updated right here as soon as we know!

Jonathan Rothery, head of popular music TV at the BBC said: "Sam and his all-star friends performing a party playlist of big songs will be the perfect way to bring in the new year on BBC One."

And Mel Balac, creative director, BBC Studios Entertainment, added: "Sam will be performing an exclusive set of NYE bangers with some unexpected musical surprises and unique twists along the way. Sam’s energy and charisma is off the scale as a performer and it promises to be one heck of a party for BBC One viewers."

More like this

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets for Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve

Fans can apply to be in the audience for Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve on the official BBC ticket site for shows and tours.

Here, you will find a list of shows from which you need to choose from, and then select the date and venue you want.

You will then be asked to fill in a short form.

Sam Ryder’s All Star New Year’s Eve will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 31st December.

Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.