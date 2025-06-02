A statement was issued by a family member, in which Gardiner's parents Jo and Andrew said they were "devastated", and that "Sam left us far too soon".

The statement continued: "While words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special."

Gardiner, a landscape gardener, appeared with his mother Jo on Race Across the World in 2020, in which they were seen travelling across South America.

He had more recently been working on the west coast of Scotland and, according to his uncle, he had travelled to Greater Manchester to attend a family birthday celebration.

A statement posted to Race Across the World's social channels said: "We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Sam, who died this week following a car accident. Everyone who worked with him and indeed everyone who watched Sam could see just how precious and transformative the trip was for both him and his mum, Jo.

"Sam embraced the seven-week trip with an energy, love and a determination that saw the pair enjoy adventures across Mexico to Argentina making audiences fall in love with them and their special bond as a result.

"Since filming, both Sam and Jo have been an integral part of the Race Across the World cast family and on behalf of us all from the BBC, production and the rest of the cast, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to his parents, Andrew and Jo; his brothers, William and Charlie; his step mum Justine; his family and friends."

Meanwhile, one of the winning contestants from the season in which Gardiner appeared, Emon Choudhury, posted a tribute on Instagram, saying: "I’m deeply saddened to share that my dear friend Sam has passed away.

"Many of you will remember him from Race Across the World — where he and Jo showed us what it truly means to live fully, love fiercely, and embrace every moment with an open heart.

"Sam was pure sunshine in human form. His kindness was a beacon for anyone lucky enough to cross his path. He made us feel seen, supported, and braver than we ever thought possible. With every warm smile and encouraging word, he reminded us that life’s greatest treasures are the connections we make and the love we share.

"Though his journey here ended far too soon, Sam’s generous spirit will keep guiding us. I find comfort knowing that his light lives on in the laughter we still carry, the dreams he inspired, and the countless ways he taught me that he was always stronger than me in every way."