Set in 1869, the year Sainsbury's opened their first store, poor Nicholas the Sweep is framed for stealing an orange by his evil boss.

Chased out of town and exiled into a blizzard, Nicholas is soon rescued by a kindly Sainsbury's worker.

The two place oranges in the stockings of all the chimneysweeps and deliver coal to the naughty boss, before Nicholas walks off in a very familiar red and white outfit...

With echoes of Charles Dickens and a cheeky reference to the origin of the big red man himself, this year's Sainsbury's ad will surely tug at the heartstrings and also deliver a few laughs.

Keep an eye out for the 'Zero Emissions' horse and carriage.

Nicholas The Sweep follows on from other ads Sainsbury's have released prior to Christmas, including a very memorable school play last year and a James Corden-voiced animation in 2016.