Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has just nabbed himself a new TV project on UKTV channel W – a game show that even Japanese commissioners would consider a “tad out there, mate”. Called The Wave, it will send players out into the ocean to pick up bags of pebbles or cash, before battling the current to get back to shore.

Contestants braving the seas off the Portuguese coast will have to swim to a series of pontoons, with a question waiting on each. Get the question right and they’ll be handed a cash prize. Get it wrong: a bag of shingle for them.