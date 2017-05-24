Rylan Clark-Neal to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning – but not for long
The Babushka host is presenting with Holly Willoughby on the sofa this week
Where in the world is Philip Schofield? That’s a conundrum ITV viewers will face on Wednesday as normal presenter Holly Willoughby will be joined by Rylan Clark-Neal on the This Morning sofa.
But don’t worry, Holly and Phil, the pair that were voted Radio Times’ readers favourite presenting duo, will be back together soon.
This week Schofield is heading to Hollywood for a holiday, meaning the Babushka host will front the show with Willoughby on Wednesday and Thursday. Regulars Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will host the show on Friday.
And if you’re not happy about Schofield being replaced by Rylan then think about poor Gino D'Acampo. Last time the show had to fill a presenter’s spot, the chef was overlooked, a decision he responded to with a fantastic “WHY DIDN’T YOU GET ME TO DO IT?” on-air rant.
Maybe next time Gino?
This Morning is on 10.30am weekdays, ITV