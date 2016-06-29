Rylan Clark-Neal set to host new Would I Lie To You?-style show
Vicky Pattison and Tom Rosenthal to join the This Morning and Big Brother presenter for a pilot of Codswallop Club
Rylan Clark-Neal is set to host a new Would I Lie To You?-style show for ITV2.
The This Morning and Big Brother host will film a pilot episode next month with reigning I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! champ Vicky Pattison and Plebs star Tom Rosenthal as team captains.
Much like the BBC's Would I Lie To You? the aim is to try and convince the opposing team that you're telling the truth, even when you're not.
Celebrities and comedians would make up each panel, which is likely to include new Xtra Factor host Matt Edmondson who devised the show.
As this is a pilot, a full series may not make it to air. But it sounds like it should be good fun with those four involved. Incidentally, as Edmondson said, you can still apply for tickets to see them in action here.