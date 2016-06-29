Much like the BBC's Would I Lie To You? the aim is to try and convince the opposing team that you're telling the truth, even when you're not.

Celebrities and comedians would make up each panel, which is likely to include new Xtra Factor host Matt Edmondson who devised the show.

Advertisement

As this is a pilot, a full series may not make it to air. But it sounds like it should be good fun with those four involved. Incidentally, as Edmondson said, you can still apply for tickets to see them in action here.