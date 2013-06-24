“I had no inkling that I had just filmed my 1,000th episode when Nick announced it on the show, and I was touched that the Countdown team had surprised me with the news," Riley said. "As Nick continued, I thought they might have got me a bunch of flowers. But I nearly fell through the floor when Ryan Giggs suddenly appeared with some!"

Riley - who was born in 1986 - added: “As a lifelong red, I've watched Giggsy rack up 1,000-plus appearances since I was five, so there couldn't have been a more special way to celebrate mine. I'm really privileged to have a job that I love working on and on such an iconic show. I can't thank the team and Ryan enough for such an amazing surprise. My signed 'Riley 86' shirt will be taking pride of place at home.”

Advertisement

Riley joined Countdown in 2009 as a replacement for Carol Vorderman, having been found via an open audition process. She had no previous TV experience. She has recently joined C5's The Gadget Show as a presenter. Her 1,000th edition of Countdown airs tomorrow on C4 at 3.10pm.