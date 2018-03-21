This Country, however, was the biggest winner on the night, as the Cooper siblings' comedy took home the awards for best scripted comedy, best comedy performance (for Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper) and best comedy writing.

Judges praised the sibling duo in the series about two young people in a small Cotswolds village, calling their performance "charming, endearing and warm…giving this funny show genuine heart".

Coronation Street beat soap rivals EastEnders and Holby City to the gong for best soap and continuing drama.

Winners also included ITV crime drama Little Boy Blue, David Attenborough's Blue Planet II and BBC3 drama Three Girls.