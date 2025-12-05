This year's Royal Variety Performance 2025 has officially taken place with members of the royal family in attendance, meaning that it's now only a matter of time until the best of the night of the year hits our screens.

It was an eclectic line up of performing dogs, singing animatronic puppets and West End stars along with some famous faces to round off the night.

As ever, the event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity and the money raised will help those in the entertainment world in need.

So, when can you tune in? Here's everything you need to know about the Royal Variety Performance 2025 and when viewers can watch.

When is The Royal Variety Performance 2025 on TV?

The Royal Variety Performance will be broadcast by ITV on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 21st December 2025 with the exact time to be confirmed.

The show is not recorded live and was filmed on an earlier date.

Who is hosting The Royal Variety Performance 2025?

Jason Manford. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Jason Manford hosted The Royal Variety Performance this year, taking over from last year's hosts Amanda Holden and Alan Carr.

He previously hosted the performance back in 2020 in Blackpool which was attended virtually due to Covid-19 regulations.

The Royal Variety Performance 2025 line-up

In the presence of members of the Royal Family, opera singer Katherine Jenkins will lead with the National Anthem, followed by guest appearances from Stephen Fry, Tom Davis and Mick Miller, plus the award-winning impressionist cast from the hit BBC series Dead Ringers.

Sir Bob Geldof, Midge Ure and special guests will introduce an incredible one-off performance from the Live Aid musical, Just For One Day, as they celebrate 40 years since the iconic concerts in London and Philadelphia.

Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe will also take to the stage with a glittering extract from the award-winning musical Kinky Boots.

Paddington The Musical. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Also taking to the stage is America's Got Talent winners Adrian Stoica and his border collie, Hurricane, who will make their British debut with a special choreographed routine.

The night will be complete with a supersized 40th anniversary celebration of Les Misérables, music from Jessie J, Britain's Got Talent winner Harry Moulding and an exclusive performance from Paddington the Musical.

As part of the Les Misérables celebrations, Michael Ball, Matt Lucas, Katy Secombe, Bradley Jaden, and Killian Donnelly will take to the stage for a show-stopping finale medley, accompanied by the West End and Paris casts, plus amateur companies from across the UK.

The Royal Variety Performance 2025 location

The Royal Variety Performance was held at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Which royal family members will attend The Royal Variety Performance 2025?

The Prince and Princess of Wales. Getty Images/ Samir Hussein

Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the event for the sixth time. They have previously supported the Royal Variety Charity by attending the fundraiser in 2014, 2017, 2019, 2021 and most recently in 2023.

