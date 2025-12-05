❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
When is the Royal Variety Performance 2025 on TV? Host, line-up and air date
The show will be on our screens just in time for Christmas!
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Friday, 5 December 2025 at 2:18 pm
Authors
Phoebe Kowhai BarnesFreelance Writer
Phoebe Kowhai Barnes is a Freelance Writer who covers pop culture and entertainment programmes for the Radio Times. She previously worked as the Senior Assistant Editor at The Tab where she managed its local department. She obtained a BA (Hons) in English Literature from University of Nottingham.
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad