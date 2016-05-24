Rory Reid and Chris Harris get behind the wheel in new Extra Gear trailer
Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc's Top Gear colleagues finally hit the road
Published: Tuesday, 24 May 2016 at 11:18 am
They may not be the stars in the rally-cross car (have you heard it's replacing the reasonably priced one?) but Top Gear’s presenters still need their wheels and they’ve finally been given them in a new trailer.
The sneak peek at Top Gear spin-off Extra Gear (which will be hosted by Rory Reid online on BBC3 after the main show airs on Sundays) sees Reid and Chris Harris finally getting into the driving seat.
The duo will be bringing viewers all the behind the scenes gossip, plus heading beneath the hood of some of the show’s motors.
Catch them in action after the first episode of all new Top Gear, which debuts on BBC2 on Sunday May 29th
