Peston will be expected to require the approval of ITV to make the programme having joined the broadcaster in 2015 as its new political editor with his own Sunday morning show - Peston on Sunday - to rival Andrew Marr's BBC programme.

News of the Radio 4 talks, just 15 months after he moved to the commercial network, also come amid rumours that he’s been informally approached about heading back to Auntie and joining the roster of Today presenters, also on Radio 4.

When we called to clarify about both stories, the normally loquacious hack was unusually tongue-tied, spluttering: “No, no, no, I have been asked this a lot so no, but thanks for the call. Bye…”

Bye then Robert.

But will it be hello again BBC?