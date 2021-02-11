Exclusive – Watch Romesh Ranganathan walk off golf course in hilarious teaser for Rob & Romesh Vs Golf

The third series of Rob & Romesh Vs. continues, with the second episode pitting the comedians against golf – and, apparently, each other.

The series sees best mates Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan step outside their comfort zones and take on a new challenge each episode.

The first episode of season three tossed them into the extravagant art world. This week, the world of golf might prove a little much for Romesh. Watch the exclusive teaser below for a glimpse of how he fares.

Clearly, judging by the way they are dressed, Rob is quite a fan of the sport, but it doesn’t look like Romesh is as taken by it.

Things escalate to the point where Rob kicks Romesh off the course after he seemingly tosses his golf ball into the sea.

This episode will see the pair be joined by Olympic Champion Justin Rose for a special lesson. Might he be able to change Romesh’s mind about the sport?

They will also get to tee off at the world famous BMW PGA Championship – live on Sky Sports, so no pressure.

The three-part series will end next week, in an episode that features The Vivienne, Baga Chipz and Michelle Visage as the comedians take on the glitzy and glamorous world of drag.

Rob and Romesh Vs. Series 3 continues on Thursday 11th February at 10pm on Sky One and NOW TV. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.