Ricky Gervais teaches brilliant acting masterclasses on Twitter
Of course some of them are filmed while he's in the bath
Published: Tuesday, 17 February 2015 at 0:25 pm
Ricky Gervais has found yet another way to entertain us from his bath: acting masterclasses.
I know, what more can this man give?
Mid soak, Mr Gervais has put the toothless selfies to one side and started sharing helpful tips on how to perform a few common reactions. Reacting, as Joey from Friends taught us, does not mean acting again. Oh no, it's far more nuanced than that.
First up in Gervais's acting 101: unexpectedly seeing an old pal in a bar
It's like we're in the bar, right? Well, he is a comedian, actor and director. Total font of knowledge.
Next up: receiving bad news
Keep them coming Gervais; I can almost smell my Oscar.
