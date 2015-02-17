Mid soak, Mr Gervais has put the toothless selfies to one side and started sharing helpful tips on how to perform a few common reactions. Reacting, as Joey from Friends taught us, does not mean acting again. Oh no, it's far more nuanced than that.

First up in Gervais's acting 101: unexpectedly seeing an old pal in a bar

It's like we're in the bar, right? Well, he is a comedian, actor and director. Total font of knowledge.

Next up: receiving bad news

Keep them coming Gervais; I can almost smell my Oscar.