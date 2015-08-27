With chef Ainsley Harriott about to spice up Strictly Come Dancing, I found myself trawling through YouTube clips of Ready, Steady, Cook (I know, the glamorous life I lead) only to find a certain David Tennant wrapped up in a green pepper apron.

Advertisement

Oh yes, back in 2005 a wonderfully charming David Tennant took a break from his brand new role as the Doctor to cook up a storm with some rice and Scottish cheddar. Not only that, over on the red tomato team was his dad Alexander McDonald.