Rebecca Ferguson "fine" after collapse during live Loose Women TV performance
The 2010 X Factor runner-up says she had "nothing left" at the end of a performance on ITV today
X Factor star Rebecca Ferguson says she's fine after she collapsed during a live performance on ITV's Loose Women today.
The singer, 27, who rose to fame as runner-up of the 2010 series of Simon Cowell's talent show could be seen dropping to her knees exhausted after a performance of her new single All I've Got on the lunchtime talk show.
Shortly after the incident, the singer took to Twitter explaining she had "nothing left" after her performance and she was "feeling much better", chose not to elaborate further on the incident.
I am feeling much better will rest today so sorry to worry everybody I fought through that song but at the end had nothing left love yas xxx
— Rebecca Ferguson (@RebeccaFMusic) February 27, 2014
An ITV source said: "Rebecca became unwell during her performance on the show today."
More like this
Adding: "She was seen by a nurse at the studios and is fine now."