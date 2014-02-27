Shortly after the incident, the singer took to Twitter explaining she had "nothing left" after her performance and she was "feeling much better", chose not to elaborate further on the incident.

I am feeling much better will rest today so sorry to worry everybody I fought through that song but at the end had nothing left love yas xxx

— Rebecca Ferguson (@RebeccaFMusic) February 27, 2014

An ITV source said: "Rebecca became unwell during her performance on the show today."

Adding: "She was seen by a nurse at the studios and is fine now."