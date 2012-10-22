Lives: Cheshire

Education: Currently studying for A Levels (English Language, Fine Art, Textiles)

About: Fashion designer Patrick's star shone brightly from an early age, winning Young Textiles Designer of the Year at the tender age of thirteen - the youngest ever recipient. Nowadays he's graduated to running his own womenswear label, creating clothes and accessories.

Patrick's textile portrait of American Vogue editor and fashion icon Anna Wintour - who he names as one of his inspirations - was recently on display at the National Students Exhibition at The Mall Galleries.

Musical talent is just another string to his bow - his taste is described as "eclectic" and he plays the euphonium and the baritone horn, as well as being a member of a brass band and swing band.

"Not many people have that eye to finish or sell things as well as I do," says Patrick