Young Apprentice 2012: Meet Maria Doran
"The biggest mistake you could make is to underestimate me"
Name: Maria Doran
Age: 17
Lives: Belfast, Northern Ireland
Education: Currently studying for A Levels in Business Studies, Drama and Politics
About: Bubbly Northern Irish contender Maria currently makes money working in her father's hotel and selling designer goods on the internet. Demonstrating her keen creative mind, she's said to be a font of ideas for new TV formats, which should keep the Young Apprentice production crew on their toes!
More like this
Passionate about theatre and music, Maria teaches herself piano accompaniments to popular songs when she's not working. She also keeps herself up to date with political news and enjoys shopping or doing charity work in her spare time.
Maria says: "I have the heart of a lioness, who will take apart anybody who tries to mess with her."