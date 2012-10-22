Lives: West Yorkshire

Education: Currently studying for A Levels (Maths, Biology, Chemistry, Physics)

About: Former school prefect Andrew was barely out of nappies when he started lining his purse. Aged ten he was making money selling greeting cards and the philanthropic youngster even donated 20% of profits to charity. Nowadays he exercises his good will by volunteering in a local nursing home, and in his spare time he listens to music and learns to play the ukelele.

Andrew also enjoys the performing arts and has taken part in various school productions alongside his work to complete his Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award. He admires TV star Derren Brown and one day hopes to set up his own bio-technology company.

"I'm a charmer, a convincer and a great judge of character - but I don't like to be mean or alienate people," says Andrew.