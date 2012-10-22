Lives: London

Education: Currently studying for A Levels (Media, Double Business)

About: Fresh-faced Amy's first job was working in a fish and chip shop and nowadays she earns her pocket money waitressing in a local café. When she's not in school or waiting tables, Amy satisfies her passion for sport - she can often be found running or playing footall and she used to play rugby for Croydon Hurricanes U13.

Like many teenage girls, she's a huge fan of Zac Efron, but admires footballer David Beckham for his hard work and dedication to sport. She dreams of travelling the world, and one day wants to make a foray into London nightlife by opening her own club.

"I think there's been nobody on that show who's like me," claims Amy. "I'm just a ball of clay waiting to be moulded."