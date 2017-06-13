"YES Camilla!" Fans praise Love Island contestant after she calls out Chris over his treatment of Chloe
"It's how all girls should speak about their friends when they're not around"
Introducing the hero of Love Island 2017: Camilla Thurlow. The contestant has been praised by viewers after calling out fellow islander Chris Hughes for being disrespectful to Chloe Crowhurst.
Last night’s episode of the ITV2 reality show saw Chris openly admit that he’s not actually too keen on Chloe, who he partnered up with in the last recoupling. He then started joking about how his Love Island other half had "grabbed" him in the night and how she was "all over him".
Bomb-disposal expert Camilla was having none of it, diffusing Chris’s explosive remarks by telling him off: “Don’t say it like that, that’s really horrible.”
She added, “'I don’t like the way you’re talking about her. I would say that is disrespectful. You’re trying to make it look like it’s really one-sided and I would suggest that it’s not.”
Viewers couldn’t have been happier about his telling-off...
And the normally quiet Camilla basked in her newfound confidence, puckering all the boys in the blind kissing challenge.
In short: CAMILLA FTW.
Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2