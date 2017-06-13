Introducing the hero of Love Island 2017: Camilla Thurlow. The contestant has been praised by viewers after calling out fellow islander Chris Hughes for being disrespectful to Chloe Crowhurst.

Last night’s episode of the ITV2 reality show saw Chris openly admit that he’s not actually too keen on Chloe, who he partnered up with in the last recoupling. He then started joking about how his Love Island other half had "grabbed" him in the night and how she was "all over him".