But McFadden is thought to have dislocated his shoulder during training, prompting fears that he will be unable to skate for the second live show.

Doctors will be reassessing him today to see if he will be fit to skate tonight.

The fall has since knocked McFadden’s confidence, with the singer previously joking that he would be happy in the competition “so long as he beats James Jordan.”

Explaining his distress, McFadden said, "It’s so annoying because all the work I’ve put in to get here and I felt so good after the dress rehearsal I was like ‘yes I’m ready to go’. And then now to possibly not even being able to do the show because of an injury. So annoying. So frustrating.

"Right now it’s not my decision it’s going to be the physio’s decision."

However, it seems McFadden is in luck, with an insider telling RadioTimes.com that he took part in the dress rehearsals - making it seems likely he will be taking part in tonight's show.

Dancing on Ice is no stranger to horrifying injuries since the show first launched in 2006.

In last year’s show, Coronation Street star Anthony Cotton was rushed to hospital when he fell during training, resulting in several cracked ribs for the 42-year-old.

Meanwhile, in 2011, the late Keith Chegwin was hauled out the show on the first day of training, after a tumble on the ice saw him break his shoulder and crack three ribs.

Its injury rate has seen hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby claim the show was “the most dangerous” on television.

Speaking at the Dancing on Ice press day, Schofield explained, “I would always say, as far as Dancing on Ice is concerned, it is of everything. This is why I have such admiration for everybody. It’s really dangerous.

“If you fall over on Strictly, there is no danger that you’re going to lose the tops of your fingers. There are sharp skates.

“They are blades. And so that makes it really dangerous. So I’m always really happy that we get a great line-up.”

RadioTimes.com have contacted ITV for comment.

Dancing on Ice continues tonight at 6pm on ITV