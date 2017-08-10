Twitter: @ShaunWilliamson

Best known for: playing Barry in EastEnders and "Barry from EastEnders" in Extras

Bio: Let's be honest, Shaun Williamson is known for one role and one role only – EastEnders' hapless buffoon Barry Evans. In fact, so synonymous is Shaun with Barry that a) most people are more likely to recognise him as Barry from EastEnders than they are to know his real name and b) the only other role he's widely remembered for is as a (slight) caricature of himself in Ricky Gervais's Extras, where he is referred to (even by his agent) as Barry rather than Shaun. Personally, we think it's about time he just gave in and changed his name by deed poll to Barry From EastEnders.

More like this

During his time on the show, Barry was thrown in jail, thrown out of his house and thrown off a cliff by his scheming wife Janine. But he might be about to have the last laugh – as Celebrity Big Brother kicks off, he's the bookies' favourite to be crowned champion. Surely Barry deserves to be a winner just once in his life...

Barry from EastEnders on EastEnders

Advertisement

Barry from EastEnders on Extras