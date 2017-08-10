Twitter: @SarahNHarding

Bio: Harding is no stranger to reality television: she shot onto the scene in ITV's Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 as one of five female contestants – also including Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh – to be chosen to form a group that would eventually become Girls Aloud.

After 11 years, 20 consecutive top 10 hits and four number 1s, the band called it quits in 2013.

During Girls Aloud's run and the pre-split hiatus between 2009-2012, Harding dabbled in acting, appearing in BBC TV film Freefall and St Trinians 2: The Legend of Fritton's Gold – which scored a paltry 10% on Rotten Tomatoes.

What has she been up to post-split?

Despite a solo album reportedly having been in the works since 2012, it has never materialised, although she released a sassy single, Threads, in July 2015 to little fanfare.

She made a guest appearance on Coronation street the same year (check out a clip of her appearance on the soap below) and appeared in reality series The Jump in 2016.

Sarah may want to turn to pal Callum Best, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, for advice on her latest reality adventure.

Is she single? She certainly is.