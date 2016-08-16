Twitter: @SamFoxCom

Famous, why? Former Page 3 girl and pop singer turned reality sensation

Bio: Samantha – or Sam – Fox was the iconic Sun Page 3 girl of the 1980s, who later turned her talents to pop.

Sam began glamour modelling at 16, and became one of the most photographed British women of the 80s. In 1986, she released the debut single, Touch Me (I Want Your Body).

Sam is also fondly remembered for her haphazard presenting stints, particularly her turn at hosting the Brit Awards in 1989, which is notorious as one of the most disastrous live broadcasts in British television history – partly because she and co-host Mick Fleetwood were so radically different in height, partly because there was very little chemistry between them and partly because the autocue failed to work.

More recently, Sam made a memorable appearance on the 2009 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, and featured on shows such as Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Wifeswap.

In 2003, Sam revealed she was in a same-sex relationship with her longtime manager Myra Stratton, saying: “"People say I'm gay... I don't know what I am. All I know is that I'm in love with Myra [Stratton, my manager]. I love her completely and want to spend the rest of my life with her."

It was a union that continued until last year when Myra sadly died aged 60 following a cancer battle.

Then: Her 1980s pop high-point...

...and that disastrous Brits presenting gig...

Now: A more recent interview with the woman who has seen it all