Best known as: TV psychic Derek Acorah’s spirit guide

Bio: There’s an extra housemate in this year’s Celebrity Big Brother – and no, we’re not talking about hidden rooms or a secret second house. TV psychic Derek Acorah has brought his spirit guide Sam in with him for moral support (which seems like cheating but, to be fair to the producers, is pretty tough to police against) and warns “what he’s going to get up to, I don’t know”.

So what do we know about Sam? Well, Derek has revealed that before he passed over around 2,000 years ago, Sam was known as Masumai and lived in Ethiopia. And Derek, in a former life (but probably not called Derek), was “a little black boy” living in the same village as Masumai.

Masumai chose the name Sam in order to fit into modern Western society – but his supernatural powers clearly didn't help him to predict that there would be another Sam (Thompson, from Made in Chelsea) going into the Celebrity Big Brother house, which is bound to cause all kinds of confusion.

But if CBB continues for long enough, we may get to see Sam competing in person. Derek reveals that Sam has told him they'll one day be swapping places: "I’m coming back into a lifetime, he said, and I’m only coming back when you’re due to come over here and you’re gonna do exactly the same for me as I’ve done for you in this lifetime".

Karma's a bitch...