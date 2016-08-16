Twitter: @reneegraziano

Famous, why? For starring in Mob Wives, a reality series following a group of women whose family members are in prison for crimes allegedly connected to the Mafia...

Bio: Renee found fame on VH1 show Mob Wives, a constructed reality series created by her sister Jennifer "Jenn" Graziano. Apparently their involvement in the show caused something of a family feud with their dad Anthony Graziano, who is a notorious New York mobster.

More like this

Renee starred in the show for six years before quitting during the filming of the sixth and final series last summer. During her time on Mob Wives, the outspoken mum of one was at the heart of many of the biggest storylines and wasn't afraid to speak (or shout) her mind at her fellow wives.

Here she is yelling:

And chatting about the realities of filming Mob Wives:

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8RKNxeiP_I