Twitter: @Megan_McKenna_

Famous, why? Found love in series three of MTV's Ex on the Beach

Bio: Megan McKenna has reality TV history. She may be best known for finding love in the shape of Jordan Davies in the last series of Ex On The Beach, but she's also appeared on The Only Way is Essex and The X Factor.

More like this

A performing arts school graduate, Megan successfully auditioned for TOWIE star Jessica Wright’s band LOLA and regularly appeared on the show throughout its early years.

After LOLA split, Megan twice auditioned for The X Factor and made it to the six chair challenge stage in 2014. Her country and western singing style initially impressed Simon Cowell but it wasn't to be as, according to Megan, she was told that she would never be taken seriously as a country singer because she’s from Essex.

It was after this that Megan made a name for herself on MTV’s Ex On The Beach, where she flirted with Rogan O’Connor before settling into a relationship with Jordan Davies.

It didn't last. Despite rumours of co-habitation, the couple split just before Christmas and it's been confirmed that they will both be appearing on the new series of Ex On The Beach.

Before that Megan has a couple of weeks in the CBB household to look forward to.

Then... Megan's first reality TV appearance as a teenage pop duo on 2009's Britain's Got Talent

Advertisement

Now... Megan weighs up the benefits of the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch and Peter Andre in a game of Snog, Marry, Avoid