Twitter: @MsMarissaJade



Instagram: msmarissajade

Facebook: ms.marissajade

Best known for: Being a Mob Wife in Mob Wives

Bio: The model and reality TV personality is most famous for (actually, only famous for) starring in season six of Mob Wives - which is similar to The Real Housewives series, but for criminals. Lovely stuff.

Here she is having a full-on fight with fellow Mob Wives star Brittany Fogarty. And we're slightly scared that this is what we could be witnessing on CBB...

Marissa has also been posting plenty of pictures from around London. Is she in the capital because she's on holiday or because she's heading into CBB?

She was also made into a comic book character called Destiny Queen of Thieves, and last year it was reported that the comic was being adapted into a film. But things seem to have gone a little quiet since...

Marissa also says that she hates scary films, is a "die hard Yankees fan" and that her favourite movie is Dirty Dancing.