Twitter: @lewis_bloor

Famous, why? For starring on TOWIE and boasting about being a lothario

Bio: Bloor found fame on the streets of Essex when he bagged a role in TOWIE. He wasn't the most popular cast member though, and riled his co-stars with tales of his success with the ladies...

Since leaving the show earlier this year Bloor's been partying, tweeting about how much happier he is without TOWIE, lifting an awful lot of weights in the gym and posing with very little on for his new official calendar. He's also become a personal trainer so he's sure to get pulses racing, whether or not he lives up to CBB bosses' alleged expectations that he'll "sex up" the house...

Here he is having a barney on TOWIE:

And showing off his brand new abs: