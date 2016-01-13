Twitter: @KRihanoff



Famous, why? For gracing the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, partnering male celebrities and showcasing some seriously impressive moves

Bio:

More like this

The Russian-born tabloid favourite started dancing aged 5 and taught during her teens before finding her way into the sequin-filled spotlight. She continued to teach and choreograph in the US while her own professional career, which saw her win accolades around the world, took off.

She's been a professional dancer on hit BBC1 dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing since 2008, partnering the likes of John Sergeant, Jason Donovan, Simon Webbe, Joe Calzaghe, Ben Cohen and, most recently, Daniel O'Donnell.

She's also been at the centre of a few scandals. Most recently she hit headlines after her alleged relationship with married rugby star Ben Cohen sparked rumours of the infamous 'Strictly Curse'...

Then: being dragged across the dancefloor by John Sergeant

Advertisement

Now: talking about her desire for a private life on Loose Women