Who is Katie Waissel? Celebrity Big Brother 2016 contestant guide
The ex-X Factor contestant is looking for another chance at mainstream fame
Name: Katie Waissel
Age: 30
Twitter: @katiewaissel24
Famous, why? For coming seventh in the 2010 series of X Factor
Bio: Waissel rose to prominence in the seventh series of X Factor, where after a shaky audition (she famously forgot the words to We Are the Champions) she progressed through to the live shows under the tutelage of Cheryl Cole.
After being knocked out in week eight (coming seventh overall), Waissel released a self-titled album in 2012 and founded a band called Red Velvet Lovers. In more recent years, she has turned to a career in health, fitness and lifestyle blogging.
Then: Struggling with nerves in the X Factor auditions
Now: Sending out fitness tips to her Twitter followers