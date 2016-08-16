Twitter: @katiewaissel24

Famous, why? For coming seventh in the 2010 series of X Factor

Bio: Waissel rose to prominence in the seventh series of X Factor, where after a shaky audition (she famously forgot the words to We Are the Champions) she progressed through to the live shows under the tutelage of Cheryl Cole.

After being knocked out in week eight (coming seventh overall), Waissel released a self-titled album in 2012 and founded a band called Red Velvet Lovers. In more recent years, she has turned to a career in health, fitness and lifestyle blogging.

Then: Struggling with nerves in the X Factor auditions

Now: Sending out fitness tips to her Twitter followers