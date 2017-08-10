Twitter: @JordanWeekender

Best known for: Starring in MTV's Ex On The Beach and ITV2's Ibiza Weekender

Bio: Jordan Davies is a Welsh reality TV personality. He was involved in Magaluf Weekender and follow-up show Ibiza Weekender, and also popped up in Ex On The Beach series 3, 4 and 5.

Jordan once boasted about sleeping with exactly 702 women, keeping track by writing down either their name or what they looked like. He told the BBC: "Some of them you wouldn't really get their names so you'd put like what they were wearing. So maybe if it was fancy dress you'd write down Firewoman." As of 2016, that number had apparently grown to more than 800.

After meeting Towie's Megan McKenna on Ex On The Beach in 2015 the two began a relationship and Jordan even proposed in front of the cameras, but it all ended in tears with a bitter (and very public) break-up.

Jordan told The Sun that his former fiancee was a "nasty piece of work", while Megan's team said Jordan was "a consummate storyteller and was obviously more interested in the idea of fame than being a real man."

Megan went on to star in Celebrity Big Brother last year. Now Jordan, too, is entering the CBB house.